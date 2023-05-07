Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Revolve Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of RVLV opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

