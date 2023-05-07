Reviewing Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Redwood Trust 0 2 6 1 2.89

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Self Storage and Redwood Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Global Self Storage presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.07%. Redwood Trust has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 55.52%. Given Redwood Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Global Self Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 17.23% 4.29% 3.06% Redwood Trust -27.12% 0.95% 0.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Self Storage and Redwood Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $11.94 million 4.73 $2.06 million $0.19 26.69 Redwood Trust $708.00 million 0.91 -$163.52 million ($1.67) -3.40

Global Self Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redwood Trust. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.2%. Global Self Storage pays out 152.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Redwood Trust pays out -55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Self Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Redwood Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats Redwood Trust on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc. is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio. The Business Purpose Mortgage Banking segment includes the platform that originates and acquires business purpose residential loans. The Investment Portfolio segment covers the organic investments sourced through the residential and business purpose mortgage banking operations. The company was founded by George E. Bull III, Douglas B. Hansen and Frederick H. Borden on April 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

