Retirement Income Solutions Inc Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJUN. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

PJUN opened at $30.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

