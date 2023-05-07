Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $2.85 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,743,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI opened at $92.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $93.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

