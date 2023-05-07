Retirement Income Solutions Inc Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $149,997,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,746,000 after acquiring an additional 733,494 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 429.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after acquiring an additional 438,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 504,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,183,000 after acquiring an additional 261,158 shares during the last quarter.

IWP opened at $89.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

