Retirement Income Solutions Inc Buys 641 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 159,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.13 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

