Retirement Income Solutions Inc Buys 48,713 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,713 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $15,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,243,000 after purchasing an additional 282,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 920,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,410,000 after purchasing an additional 74,878 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $48.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

