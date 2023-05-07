Retirement Income Solutions Inc Buys 33,381 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1,145.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.62. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

