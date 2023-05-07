Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) PT Raised to C$84.00 at Barclays

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target lifted by Barclays from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised Restaurant Brands International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$72.45.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$95.80 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$60.37 and a 1-year high of C$99.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$89.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 5.8127295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

