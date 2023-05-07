Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Insider Activity

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,258 shares of company stock valued at $445,604. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

