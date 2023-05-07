Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20-6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.40 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$2.00 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.95. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $24.87.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,141,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,652,000 after purchasing an additional 286,247 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,114,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,160,000 after purchasing an additional 195,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,477,000 after purchasing an additional 474,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 95,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

