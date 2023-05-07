Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20-6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.40 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$2.00 EPS.

NYSE:REZI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.14. 1,173,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,408. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.95.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

REZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

