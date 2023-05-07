Research Analysts Set Expectations for Franco-Nevada Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FNV. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.29.

NYSE:FNV opened at $159.01 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 145,458,494 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 18,941.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,835,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,378,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 723.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,524,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after buying an additional 1,339,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,249,000 after acquiring an additional 966,243 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

