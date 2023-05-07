Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Cut to $207.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RGEN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.56.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $160.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.98 and its 200-day moving average is $174.69. Repligen has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $262.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,128,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,665,000 after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,078 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,615,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,601,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

