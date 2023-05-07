Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,450

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 3,520 ($43.98) to GBX 3,450 ($43.10) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RNSHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,200 ($39.98) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Renishaw Price Performance

RNSHF opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

