Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Announces Earnings Results

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79, Briefing.com reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of RGA stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

