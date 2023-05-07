Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $1,050.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Erste Group Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $883.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $849.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $762.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $791.38 and a 200-day moving average of $757.03. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,326,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,295 shares of company stock worth $25,023,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,775,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $555,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,815,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.