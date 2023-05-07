Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $1,050.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Erste Group Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $883.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $849.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $762.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $791.38 and a 200-day moving average of $757.03. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,326,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,295 shares of company stock worth $25,023,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,775,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $555,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,815,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

