Record (LON:REC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.52

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 86.52 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 84.40 ($1.05). Record shares last traded at GBX 84.40 ($1.05), with a volume of 227,997 shares traded.

Record Stock Down 5.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of £168.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,406.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Neil Record sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £1,840,000 ($2,298,850.57). 61.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

