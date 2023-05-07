Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Reabold Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 19,352,932 shares.

Reabold Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.22.

Reabold Resources Company Profile

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell and West Brentwood license areas located in the United States; and Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

