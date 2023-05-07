Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,191 shares during the period. Raymond James makes up 1.9% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Raymond James worth $48,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 61,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

Insider Activity

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

