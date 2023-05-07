Raymond James Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $110.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.31.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.50. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $109.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after purchasing an additional 886,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after buying an additional 1,315,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after buying an additional 778,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,295,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,802,000 after purchasing an additional 387,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
