Raymond James Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $110.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.50. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $109.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after purchasing an additional 886,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after buying an additional 1,315,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after buying an additional 778,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,295,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,802,000 after purchasing an additional 387,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

