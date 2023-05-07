Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Announces Earnings Results

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of PACK opened at $2.94 on Friday. Ranpak has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

Institutional Trading of Ranpak

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 88.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 703,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 180,095 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Ranpak

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ranpak from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

