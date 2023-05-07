Radio Caca Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $68.18 million and $4.28 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 409,751,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.