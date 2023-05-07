QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on QDEL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.83.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $88.61. 441,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,742. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.76.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.36. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 104.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 60.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

