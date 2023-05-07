QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.
QuidelOrtho Stock Performance
Shares of QDEL traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.61. 441,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,742. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.50 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
About QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
