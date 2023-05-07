QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.61. 441,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,742. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.50 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.