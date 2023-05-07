Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $561.17 and approximately $26.35 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00025562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019535 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,941.40 or 1.00098803 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $26.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.