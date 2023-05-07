Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.60-19.10, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.68 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.75-$7.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.70.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $5.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.07. The company had a trading volume of 855,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.40. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $171.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Quanta Services by 48,700.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,442.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

