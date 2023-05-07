Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Qiagen also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.98. 1,044,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,217. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.23 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Qiagen by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 461.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 375,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,712,000 after purchasing an additional 308,425 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

