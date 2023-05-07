Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Qiagen also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10 EPS.

Qiagen Stock Down 0.1 %

Qiagen stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.98. 1,044,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,217. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Qiagen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qiagen

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.