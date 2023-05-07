Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Curaleaf in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

CURLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.57.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

About Curaleaf

Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

