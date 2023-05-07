PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $215.41

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.41 ($2.69) and traded as high as GBX 223.39 ($2.79). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 221 ($2.76), with a volume of 105,370 shares traded.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £615.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,525.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 215.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 241.85.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

