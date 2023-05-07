PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $129.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PTC has a twelve month low of $97.97 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.15.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,694,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,490,383.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,694,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,490,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,744 shares of company stock valued at $65,686,260 over the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of PTC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of PTC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

