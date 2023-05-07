Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,213 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,806,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $293.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.91. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

