Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.84. 78,491,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,156,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average is $77.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

