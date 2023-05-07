Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $8.28 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 352.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,773 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,284 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,264 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $176,542,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,738 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.89. 15,059,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,362,811. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day moving average of $104.87. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.