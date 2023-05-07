Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $8.28 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 352.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,773 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,284 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,264 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $176,542,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,738 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of TLT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.89. 15,059,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,362,811. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day moving average of $104.87. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $120.69.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
