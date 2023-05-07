Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,173 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,934.83.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,957,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,632. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

