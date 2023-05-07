Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 149.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,497 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $17,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 696,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,965,000 after acquiring an additional 449,884 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 109,781 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,383,000 after buying an additional 107,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 31,665 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.72. 4,470,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,803,655. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

