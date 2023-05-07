Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 327.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467,461 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 7.44% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,610. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $151.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

