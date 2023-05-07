Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.81. 2,767,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,766. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

