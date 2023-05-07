Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,015 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AZN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,407,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,865. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $233.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.