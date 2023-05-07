Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,043 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,132,332,000 after acquiring an additional 578,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,935,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,605,877. The company has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,032,015 shares in the company, valued at $44,671,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,210,011 shares of company stock worth $4,833,203 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.