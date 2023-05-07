Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $4.90 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $89.35 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.90 or 0.00016914 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00025531 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019492 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018037 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,944.06 or 1.00001503 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.85335251 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,160,189.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.