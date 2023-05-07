Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

StockNews.com lowered shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFGGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

