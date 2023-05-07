Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Principal Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17.
Principal Financial Group Company Profile
