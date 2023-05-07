Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1,227.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.53 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

