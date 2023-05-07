Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 31,880 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $45,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,308 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,898 shares during the period. Finally, Deere & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

