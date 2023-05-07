Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 19,409 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,409 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $23,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $143.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

