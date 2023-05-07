Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $916.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $27,220,302. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $940.78 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $942.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $861.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $836.78.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

