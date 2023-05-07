Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.09 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 372,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,161 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

