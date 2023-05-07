Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $153.86 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,407,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,909 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $153,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.