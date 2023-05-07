Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.1% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $29,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,853,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 252.3% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 220,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 157,851 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,126,000. Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,260,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 130,872 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,156,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,673,000 after acquiring an additional 115,095 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $63.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

